Brokerages Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price at $31.80

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Aemetis alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,949. The stock has a market cap of $466.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.