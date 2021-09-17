Brokerages Set Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Price Target at $83.40

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 target price on shares of Amundi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 target price on shares of Amundi and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

AMDUF stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. Amundi has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

