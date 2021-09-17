Brokerages Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Target Price at C$61.17

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDI. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded down C$0.47 on Friday, hitting C$56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at C$3,893,912.38.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

