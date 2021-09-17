Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $23.75

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

IAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.49.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.