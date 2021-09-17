Brokerages Set Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Target Price at $12.01

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NWBI opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

