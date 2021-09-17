Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target at $78.15

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

