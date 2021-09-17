Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target at $61.67

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,341. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,448,990.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,490,375 shares of company stock worth $89,436,494 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.