Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target at $61.67

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Progyny stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,341. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.
In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,448,990.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,490,375 shares of company stock worth $89,436,494 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
