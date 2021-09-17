Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) PT at GBX 361.14

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of SSPG traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 266.40 ($3.48). 2,939,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

