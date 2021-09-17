Brokerages Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Target Price at $12.75

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on USX. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

USX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 10,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $434.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $475.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 548,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

