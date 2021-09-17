Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 172.92

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
