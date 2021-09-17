Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 172.92

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 115.32 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £31.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.33.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

