Brokerages Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) PT at $16.67

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,290. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,109 shares of company stock worth $5,985,186. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

