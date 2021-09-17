Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $58.56

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

WPM stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,461,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

