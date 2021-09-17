Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Declares Dividend of GBX 40

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 2,340 ($30.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £378.71 million and a P/E ratio of 29.83. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,383.20 ($18.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,680 ($35.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,405.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,227.69.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

