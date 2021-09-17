BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

