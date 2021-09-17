Burger Swap (BURGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.31 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00008594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $69.31 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00129174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,438,650 coins and its circulating supply is 17,063,650 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

