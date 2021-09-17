Bytom (BTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.91 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $108.26 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00381975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,434,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,629,406 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

