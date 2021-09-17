C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $333,466.20 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.