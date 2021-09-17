Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Short Interest Up 100.9% in August

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the August 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Cal Dive International stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Cal Dive International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage services. It offers diving-support services such as construction, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of offshore production and pipeline infrastructure on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf as well as in international offshore markets.

