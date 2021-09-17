California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 172.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $2,539,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWT opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

