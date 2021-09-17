Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 71,490 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

