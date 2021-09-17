Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.09 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30.

