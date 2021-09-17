Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,428,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,152,000 after buying an additional 144,862 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 332,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

