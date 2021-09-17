Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,450 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 184,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 180.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

