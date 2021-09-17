Cameco (TSE:CCO) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Eight Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.64.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$30.47 on Monday. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.92. The firm has a market cap of C$12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.56.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

