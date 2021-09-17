Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 23,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

