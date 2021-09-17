Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on the stock.
Shares of CNS opened at GBX 10.90 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Corero Network Security has a 52-week low of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 16.88 ($0.22). The firm has a market cap of £53.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.44.
About Corero Network Security
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.