Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on the stock.

Shares of CNS opened at GBX 10.90 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Corero Network Security has a 52-week low of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 16.88 ($0.22). The firm has a market cap of £53.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.44.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

