Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of PNE opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$222.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.66.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,791,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,331,580. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

