Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.35.

CNI stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $336,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

