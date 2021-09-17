Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$165.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.87.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$146.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$138.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,808,879 shares of company stock worth $781,510,154.

