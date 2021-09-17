Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $90.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. 497,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

