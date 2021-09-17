Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$97.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CP. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.82.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$86.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$232.79. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$77.41 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

