Cango (NYSE:CANG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. Research analysts expect that Cango will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

