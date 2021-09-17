Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.12

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.12 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.91). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 55,250 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Capital & Regional from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35. The company has a market cap of £71.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.32.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

