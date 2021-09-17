Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,455,000 after acquiring an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.