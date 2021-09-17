Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Buys $12,068.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $12,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTR. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth $663,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

