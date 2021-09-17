Capstone Green Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 9,604 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,686% compared to the typical daily volume of 166 call options.

NASDAQ CGRN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. 3,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,131. Capstone Green Energy has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. The business had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

