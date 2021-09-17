Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Billion

Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $41.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.36 billion and the lowest is $41.14 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $172.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.57. 7,118,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $55,497,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

