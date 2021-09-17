CargoX (CXO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55,706.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $57.27 million and $55,706.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00130134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00045030 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

