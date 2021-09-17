CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

CARG stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

