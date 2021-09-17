Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.62). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($6.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($5.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.39. 970,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,598,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,122 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 1,588,362 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.