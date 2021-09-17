CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan Sells 5,249 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $92,854.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Houman Akhavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Houman Akhavan sold 700 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $14,357.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Houman Akhavan sold 300 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $5,865.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.62 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,784,000 after buying an additional 373,946 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 624.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155,967 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

