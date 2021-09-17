Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 6.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 82,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,610,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 116,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.