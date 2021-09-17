Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 6.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 82,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,610,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 116,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.