Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPRX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

