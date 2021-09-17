Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Short Interest Update

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Catcha Investment stock remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. Catcha Investment has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHAA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catcha Investment in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Catcha Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Catcha Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 196,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catcha Investment by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 851,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

