Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,134,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $203.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.