Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Down 75.2% in August

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CVAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Cavitation Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

