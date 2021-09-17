CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.11.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

