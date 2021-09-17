CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 4,242 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,520 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $200,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $305.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

