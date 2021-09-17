Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLDX. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

