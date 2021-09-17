Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the August 15th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

